Hounded over Merkel selfie, Syrian refugee sues Facebook

A Syrian refugee whose selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been repeatedly manipulated to link him to violent extremist acts will take Facebook to court Monday for spreading defamatory fake news.



Modamani is represented by German lawyer Chan-jo Jun, who has separately launched criminal complaints against Facebook for inciting hatred.



Facebook has faced heavy criticism in Germany for fake news and hate speech spread by its users, leading the company to promise corrective steps on both fronts.



The company and other web giants pledged in December 2015 to examine and remove within 24 hours any hateful comments that were spreading online in Germany, in particular over the mass influx of 890,000 migrants that year.



Justice Minister Heiko Maas, who has been negotiating with social network chiefs, has also warned that Facebook and others could be punished if they do not comply with German law.

...