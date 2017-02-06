'Responsible nations' should back new Iran sanctions: Israeli PM

Summary
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that all "responsible nations" should back new sanctions against Iran, speaking during a meeting with his British counterpart Theresa May in London.
Trump last week said Iran was now formally "on notice" after a recent missile test and has voiced opposition to the Iran nuclear deal.
Netanyahu is a fierce opponent of the deal with world powers, including Britain, in which Iran pledged to curb its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.
