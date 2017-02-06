South Sudan president says soldiers who rape should be shot

The president of South Sudan said Monday that soldiers who rape civilians should be shot, trying to mollify citizens outraged by abuses by security forces and quell growing international anger over attacks.



Rights groups and U.N. monitors say soldiers have gang-raped women based on their ethnicity.



The reports of sexual violence, committed with impunity, raised tensions between the South Sudanese government and Western donors, who bankroll most of the country's health and education needs and largely fund a 15,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping force that costs around $1 billion dollars a year.



Kiir's visit to Yei was his first since the South Sudan became an independent country from Sudan in 2011, following Africa's longest-running civil war.

