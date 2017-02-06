Israel parliament set to finalise settlements bill

Israel's parliament was set Monday to finalize a bill that would legalize dozens of Jewish outposts in the occupied West Bank, despite a U.S. call for restraint.



International law considers all settlements to be illegal, but Israel distinguishes between those it sanctions and those it does not, dubbed outposts.



Israel will be looking to Trump's reaction, however, as the new U.S. president has indicated he is far less hostile to settlement expansion than his predecessor Barack Obama.



Since Trump's inauguration, Israel has announced more than 6,000 new homes in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, seen as key parts of any future Palestinian state.



Netanyahu had Sunday tried to delay the review of the bill, while coordinating with Trump ahead of their Feb. 15 meeting, Israeli media reported.



Jewish Home has eight seats in parliament, with Netanyahu's government holding 66 of the 120 seats.

