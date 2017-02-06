EU urges Libyan authorities to protect migrants

EU foreign ministers Monday urged Libyan authorities to redouble efforts to protect migrants, especially those held in detention centers, as record numbers cross the Mediterranean seeking safety in Europe.



It said some 1.3 million people were in need of emergency humanitarian assistance in Libya.



The EU plans approved Friday involve funding and training the Libyan coastguard so it can intercept migrant boats before they reach international waters where the 28-nation bloc has mounted a rescue operation.

...