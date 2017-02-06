Family of slain Tunisian opposition leader demands 'truth'

Relatives of slain Tunisian opposition figure Chokri Belaid Monday called for a stalled trial to reveal the "truth" about his murder on the fourth anniversary of his death.



Belaid, a fierce critic of the Islamist party then in power, was shot dead aged 48 outside his home in the capital in February 2013 .



His murder -- and the killing of opposition figure Mohamed Brahmi in July the same year -- plunged Tunisia into a political crisis and led to the resignation of the government, led at the time by Ennahdha.



Tunisian authorities also blamed jihadists, and said in 2014 they had killed Belaid's presumed killer Kamel Gadhgadhi.

