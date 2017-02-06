UN wants $3.5 bn to support Syrian refugees in Turkey

The United Nations Monday called on donor countries to supply $3.5 billion in the next two years to help improve education and living standards for the almost three million Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey.



According to the latest U.N. figures, Turkey is hosting 2.75 million Syrians -- of whom 300,000 live in camps and 2.45 million, over 90 percent, live in host communities.



The U.N. said in its report on the plan that poverty remains prevalent among the Syrian population in Turkey, 80 percent of whom are registered in the southeast of the country.

