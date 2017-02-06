ISIS on the defensive: UN report

ISIS is militarily on the defensive, facing a drop in revenue from oil and extortion and a shrinking ability to attract new recruits, according to a new U.N. report released Monday.



The report urged governments to be vigilant of ISIS efforts to find new revenue streams, citing concerns that journalists and aid workers traveling to areas recaptured from the extremists could be targets for kidnapping.



The flow of foreign fighters to Iraq and Syria has slowed considerably, because of security measures taken by governments and also due to the "diminished attractiveness" of the group, said the report.

