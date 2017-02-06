Kuwait minister quits after grilling over sports ban

Kuwait's information and youth minister submitted his resignation Monday, two days before he was scheduled to face a confidence vote over a sports ban, a government source and parliamentarians said.



Sheikh Salman Humoud Al-Sabah's move comes after around 30 lawmakers of the 50-member house announced their support for the no-confidence motion filed after MPs grilled the minister last week.



Three opposition lawmakers questioned Sheikh Salman Tuesday over a failure to lift a 15-month international ban on Kuwaiti sports and over alleged administrative and financial violations.



The IOC has demanded that Kuwait amend its sports laws and immediately reinstate the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee, which was dissolved in August.

