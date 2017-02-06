Female genital mutilation falls sharply in northern Iraq: survey

The practice of female genital mutilation has fallen dramatically in northern Iraq, campaigners said Monday as they urged religious leaders to use sermons and fatwas to help stamp out the ancient ritual.



A survey of nearly 6,000 women with daughters aged four to 14 in Iraq's Kurdish region indicated almost 45 percent had undergone FGM compared to less than 11 percent of their daughters.



Worldwide an estimated 200 million women in at least 30 countries have been affected by FGM which is internationally condemned as a major rights abuse.



Stop FGM Middle East was set up by German charity WADI which has spearheaded efforts to end FGM in the mostly Muslim Kurdish region of northern Iraq since first uncovering it in 2004 .

...