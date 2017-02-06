Israel targets Hamas sites after Gaza rocket attack

Israel's military fired on Hamas installations in Gaza after a rocket launched from the territory exploded inside Israel on Monday, with no reports of casualties on either side.



Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, has largely adhered to a cease-fire that ended a 50-day war with Israel in 2014, but other militant groups occasionally fire rockets or mortar rounds over the frontier. Israel holds Hamas responsible for all incoming fire.



Soon after the attack, it said a tank fired at a Hamas position near the frontier.

...