Daesh militants besieged in last bastion in Aleppo province

Syrian government forces advanced on the northern Daesh-held city of Al-Bab Monday, cutting off the last supply route that connects it to militant strongholds further east toward Iraq, an activist group said.



The head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group, Rami Abdel-Rahman, said regime forces and allied militias captured the last remaining route between Al-Bab and Raqqa, the militants' de facto capital in Syria.



Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the war, but have joined forces in recent months to try to end to the conflict. The two powers carried out their first joint bombing raids around Al-Bab in January after brokering a fragile cease-fire between rebels and regime forces.



Assad's regime has refocused on Daesh since fully recapturing Aleppo city in December, in the biggest blow to rebels battling to topple his regime.



Assad's forces were also locked in fighting with Daesh in the central province of Homs Monday that left at least 14 government fighters dead, the Observatory said.

