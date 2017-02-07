Iran says unlike what Trump thinks, nuclear deal is a "win-win" accord

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani gestures as he speaks during a ceremony marking National Day of Space Technology in Tehran, Iran February 1, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Trump, Saudi king back 'rigorously' enforcing Iran nuclear deal
UK's May to defend free trade and Iran deal in talks with Trump
Iran says not worried, has options if Trump axes nuke deal
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Trump, Saudi king back 'rigorously' enforcing Iran nuclear deal
UK's May to defend free trade and Iran deal in talks with Trump
Iran says not worried, has options if Trump axes nuke deal
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE