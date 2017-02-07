Assad says 'defending' Syria more important than UN tribunal

Syrian President Bashar Assad has said that "defending" his country in a time of war was more important than any international tribunal that may be brought against his government later.



According to an English-language transcript of the interviews published by Syrian state news agency SANA Tuesday, Assad accused U.N. institutions of acting unfairly towards his country.



The U.N. General Assembly in December agreed to begin gathering evidence on war crimes in Syria as a first step towards prosecuting those responsible for atrocities there.



In a new report published Tuesday, Amnesty International said Syria's government had carried out a deliberate "policy of extermination" at the Saydanaya military prison.

