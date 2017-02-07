Trump reveals America's 'real face': Iran's Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday he was grateful to U.S. President Donald Trump for revealing "the real face of America".



"What we have said for more than 30 years -- that there is political, economic, moral and social corruption in the ruling system of the U.S. -- this gentleman came and brought it out into the open in the election and after the election".



He referred to the case of a young Iranian boy who was pictured in handcuffs at a U.S. airport following Trump's ban on visas for seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.

