Iranian child seeking emergency eye surgery arrives in New York

A young Iranian girl in need of emergency eye surgery only available in the United States arrived safely at a New York airport on Monday evening, after a court halted new travel restrictions put in place suddenly last month that threatened to delay the vital treatment.



Doctors there have urged Kashkooli, 33, to get her daughter in for treatment as soon as possible.



When the travel restrictions were issued two days before her daughter's flight, Kashkooli was rendered nearly speechless.



Alma's current visa allows her to remain in the United States as long as her mother's student visa remains valid.

