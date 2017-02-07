Israel settlement law crosses 'thick red line': UN

A new Israeli law legalising dozens of Jewish outposts built on private Palestinian land crossed a "thick red line" towards annexation of the occupied West Bank, the United Nations said Tuesday.



The new law will allow Israel to appropriate Palestinian private land on which Israelis built outposts without knowing it was private property or because the state allowed them to do so.



Palestinian owners will be compensated financially or with other land.



The law could still be challenged, with Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman saying last week it was likely to be struck down by the Supreme Court.

...