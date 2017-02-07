Israel court orders removal of part of settlement outpost

The Israeli High Court on Tuesday ordered the removal of parts of a Jewish settlement outpost that were built on private Palestinian land, hours after parliament passed a law legalizing similar cases.



The legislation legalizes dozens of wildcat outposts and thousands of homes in established settlements.



Last week, Israeli police removed 42 families from the Amona outpost in accordance with a High Court ruling that it was built on private land, prompting two days of scuffles with hundreds of hardline sympathizers.

...