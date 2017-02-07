Saudi prince's pan-Arab TV channel 'dead'

A Saudi billionaire's pan-Arab TV news channel was declared "dead" on Tuesday, ending a two-year search for a new home after it was shut down by the Bahraini authorities.



Bahrain pulled the plug on the Alarab News Channel in February 2015 after it aired an interview with a Shiite opponent of the Gulf kingdom's Sunni rulers on its first day of broadcasting.



The pro-government Bahraini daily Akhbar al-Khaleej reported at the time that programming had been interrupted after less than 24 hours because the channel had not adhered "to the norms prevalent in Gulf countries".



The station was owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, a member of the Saudi ruling family.



A memo to staff, obtained by AFP, said that Feb. 6 was the last day of work for Alarab's employees.

