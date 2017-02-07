Egypt says it backs Trump's media criticism

Egypt Tuesday applauded U.S. President Donald Trump's claims that Western media outlets have deliberately not reported on "terrorist" attacks.



Trump accused the media Monday of disregarding attacks carried out by Islamist extremists, in a provocative statement for which he provided no evidence.



Trump accused the media of downplaying the threat that his administration cites to justify its ban on travelers from seven Muslim majority states.



White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Jan. 23 that Trump is committed to providing military aid to Egypt.

