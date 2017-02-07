Austrian parliament says Turkish hackers claim cyber attack

Austria's parliament said Tuesday that a Turkish hackers' group had claimed responsibility for a cyber attack that brought down its website for 20 minutes this weekend.



ANT says it has carried out "operations" against the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the Austrian central bank and an Austrian airport.



The website was brought down after the server was flooded with service requests, a so-called DDoS-attack, similar to an attack last November that targeted the Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministries' websites, a statement from parliament said.

