Palestinian authorities have banned a novel by a local author for indecency, the writer said on Tuesday, calling the decision an "unprecedented" attack on freedom of expression.



Abbad Yahya's novel contains several pages with explicit sexual content, including masturbation by the main character, a man.



Speaking by phone as he said he was abroad, the author said he had been summoned for questioning.



Yahya doubted the authorities had even read the whole book, his fourth novel.

...