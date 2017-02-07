Artist's Syria bus memorial angers German far right

A Syrian-born artist's towering anti-war installation was opened Tuesday in Germany -- three passenger buses placed vertically like an Aleppo sniper barricade -- but the event was marred by heckling far-right protesters.



About 100 members of the Islamophobic and anti-immigration PEGIDA protest movement booed Dresden mayor Dirk Hilbert as he formally inaugurated the mega-sculpture in the Baroque city in Germany's formerly communist east.



It is meant to evoke the suffering of the people of Syria, the birthplace of artist Manaf Halbouni, but also of victims of war in general.



The artwork symbolizes "peace, freedom and humanity," the 32-year-old artist, who is a Syrian-German dual citizen, told national news agency DPA.



While the Dresden remembrance day recalls the suffering the Nazi regime inflicted on the world, far-right revisionists have used the day to paint Germany as the victim of foreign aggression.

...