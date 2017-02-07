France, Britain push US to keep pressure on ISIS

France and Britain said Tuesday the U.S.-led coalition battling ISIS must press on and retake Raqqa as President Donald Trump mulled a new strategy to defeat the radical militants.



France, the second largest contributor to the 68-country coalition fighting in Syria and Iraq, considers the fight against ISIS the "number one priority," said Ambassador Francois Delattre.



Trump on Monday visited U.S. Central Command and vowed to defeat "radical Islamic terrorism," but he did not offer details about his strategy which is under a 30-day review by the U.S. military leadership.

...