Blasts echo across Somali capital on eve of vote: witnesses

Somali soldiers providing security stand near a checkpoint on the eve of presidential elections in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
At least 20 dead in bomb blast outside Afghan Supreme Court
President Barrow arrives in Gambia from Senegal: witness
Roadside bomb kills at least 4 soldiers in Somalia town: officials
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
At least 20 dead in bomb blast outside Afghan Supreme Court
President Barrow arrives in Gambia from Senegal: witness
Roadside bomb kills at least 4 soldiers in Somalia town: officials
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE