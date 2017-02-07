Erdogan: opposition to stronger presidency sends 'positive signal' to militant groups

A hand out made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Service on Feb. 7, 2017, shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walking past the honor guard at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. AFP PHOTO / TURKISH PPRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE
Merkel, Erdogan hold tense meeting in Turkish capital
Turkish parliament approves presidential system, paving way for referendum
Turkish parliament nears approval of presidential system
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Merkel, Erdogan hold tense meeting in Turkish capital
Turkish parliament approves presidential system, paving way for referendum
Turkish parliament nears approval of presidential system
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE