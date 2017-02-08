Airstrikes on Al-Qaeda affiliate in Idlib kill civilians

Airstrikes on a rebel-held city in Syria early Tuesday killed at least 15 people, wounded dozens more and demolished several buildings, in one of the deadliest attacks since a cease-fire went into effect last year, Syrian activists and medics said.



The strikes hit the city of Idlib, the capital of a northwestern province of the same name that is almost entirely controlled by Syrian rebels and Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents.



The Observatory said it was not clear if the airstrikes were carried out by Syrian, Russian or the U.S.-led coalition that has been targeting Daesh (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Syria.



Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that Russian warplanes haven't conducted a single strike on Idlib this year.

...