Israel’s allies condemn settlement law as lawsuits loom

A new Israeli law legalizing dozens of unlawfully built West Bank settlement outposts came under heavy criticism Tuesday from some of Israel's closest allies, as local rights groups prepared to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the measure.



Amid the uproar, the Trump administration remained quiet about the law – paving the way for further possible action by emboldened Israeli hard-liners ahead of a trip to the White House by Israel's prime minister next week.



Turkey's tourism minister, Nabi Avci, visiting Israel as part of a reconciliation process, said he hoped Israel's Supreme Court would make the "right decision" and strike down the law.



Legal experts say the law is problematic and Israel's attorney general has said he will not defend it in court.

