Trump administration defends travel ban in court

The US Justice Department faced tough questioning Tuesday as it urged a court of appeals to reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, put on hold in a legal challenge last week.



The latest twist in the showdown comes four days after a federal judge suspended Trump's decree, re-opening US borders to the thousands of refugees and travelers who had been suddenly barred from the country.



Three judges from an appellate court in San Francisco chaired an hour-long telephone hearing followed online by more than 130,000 people -- a record, the court said -- and broadcast live to millions more on television.



During the high-stakes hearing, an attorney for the government argued that Trump's immigration curbs were motivated by national security concerns and that the federal judge had overstepped his authority in suspending them.



The three-judge panel often appeared skeptical during the hearing, with Judge Richard Clifton at one point calling the government's argument "pretty abstract".



An attorney representing the states of Washington and Minnesota -- which brought the federal lawsuit against Trump's ban with support from numerous advocacy groups -- urged the judges to keep the decree on hold while the case runs its course.

...