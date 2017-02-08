Turkish sources: CIA chief to visit, discuss security issues

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo will visit Turkey on Thursday in his first overseas visit to discuss security issues, including Turkey's fight against a movement led by a U.S.-based cleric accused of orchestrating the failed military coup, Turkish officials said.



The visit was decided during a 45-minute telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late on Tuesday, according to officials from Erdogan's office.



The officials said Pompeo would also discuss the issue of Syrian Kurdish fighters -- backed by the United States -- which Ankara considers to be terrorists because of their affiliation with outlawed Kurdish rebels in Turkey.



Turkey wants the cleric, Fethullah Gulen extradited from the United States.

