Iraq cleric supporters demand electoral reform

Hundreds of supporters of Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr demonstrated in Baghdad Wednesday to demand electoral reform ahead of a planned provincial vote in September.



The protesters, who have been demanding deep political reform since last year, argued that the current rules were tailored for Iraq's leading parties, which they accuse of corruption and nepotism.



The other key demand pushed by the few hundred protesters who gathered in front of the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad was a reform of the electoral law.



The current seat allocation system for parliament was adopted before 2014 parliamentary polls, after small parties made significant gains in provincial elections a year earlier.

