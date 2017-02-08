Somalia's presidential election heads into second round

Somalia's groundbreaking presidential election moved into a second round Wednesday as the number of candidates dropped from 21 to three, while a security lockdown closed the capital's international airport and cleared major streets.



Incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a slight lead over former prime minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, 88 votes to 72 .



With at least one of the remaining candidates having dual citizenship, Somalia could end up with a president who also holds a U.S. passport, Farmajo.



Somalia's instability landed it among the seven Muslim-majority countries affected by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, even though its government has been an increasingly important partner for the U.S. military on counterterrorism efforts, including drone strikes against al-Shabab leaders.

...