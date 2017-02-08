UN needs $2.1B to avert famine in Yemen

The United Nations said Wednesday that 12 million people in Yemen faced the threat of famine brought on by two years of civil war and the situation was rapidly deteriorating.



Nearly 3.3 million people – including 2.1 million children – are acutely malnourished, U.N. figures show. They include 460,000 children under age five with the worst form of malnutrition who risk dying of pneumonia or diarrhoeal disease.



About 55 percent of Yemen's medical facilities do not function and the health ministry has no operational budget, said Jamie McGoldrick, U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Yemen.



In all, nearly 19 million Yemenis – more than two-thirds of the population – need assistance and protection, the United Nations said.



An estimated 63,000 Yemeni children died last year of preventable causes often linked to malnutrition, the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said last week.

