Israel’s top court asked to strike down settler law

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called the law an aggression against the Palestinian people and threatened to suspend security cooperation with Israel if its ramp-up of Israeli settlements continued.



The law has sparked heavy criticism in Israel and abroad, with critics saying it amounts to legalized land theft.



Bishara said the court gave Israel 30 days to respond.



The West Bank is home to some 120 settlements Israel considers legal, as well as about 100 unauthorized outposts generally tolerated by the state. Under the law, many of those outposts will eventually be legalized, as well as hundreds of homes that were built unlawfully in government-approved settlements.



Israel's attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, has said he would not defend it in court, saying the law may be unconstitutional and allows for the expropriation of private property in violation of Israel, while also risks exposing Israel to international prosecution for war crimes.



It also is problematic because it applies Israeli law to occupied land that is not sovereign Israeli territory and where its Palestinian residents do not have citizenship or the right to vote.

