Rebel fire on an aid distribution center in Syria's Aleppo city has killed three people, including a Red Crescent volunteer and a child, activsts said Thursday.



The rocket fire hit a SARC distribution center in the Hamdaniyah neighborhood of the city, which was fully recaptured by government forces in December after a months-long siege and heavy fighting.



More than 310,000 people have been killed since the Syrian conflict began with anti-government demonstrations in March 2011 .

