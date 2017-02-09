Turkish-led rebels attack ISIS posts inside al-Bab city: rebels

Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters resumed a major offensive inside the ISIS-held city of al-Bab Thursday, a day after they broke through ISIS defenses in its remaining stronghold in Aleppo province.



A rebel commander in the Euphrates Shield forces said fighters of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), working with Turkish commanders, were moving forward from territory near the western gates of the city they had stormed Wednesday.



Syrian government forces have also advanced on al-Bab from the south, bringing them close to their Turkish and rebel enemies in one of the most complex battlefields of the six-year-old conflict

...