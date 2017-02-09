South Sudan fighting reaches "worrying proportions": U.N. mission

Fighting between government and opposition forces in South Sudan has reached "worrying proportions" in recent days and forced the evacuation of aid workers, with more military supplies seen arriving in Upper Nile State, the U.N. Mission in South Sudan said.



Political rivalry between South Sudan President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, and his former deputy Riek Machar, a Nuer, led to civil war in 2013 that has often followed ethnic lines.



The war has driven more than 3 million people from their homes.



In December, the then head of the U.N. Ban Ki-Moon warned that barring immediate action, he feared genocide was about to start in South Sudan.

