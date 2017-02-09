Qatar approves draft law for domestic workers

Qatar has approved a draft law which would provide legal protection for tens of thousands of female domestic workers for the first time, according to state media.



In a 2014 report, Amnesty International claimed there were some 84,000 women migrant domestic workers in Qatar, mostly from south and southeast Asia.



Initial response to the draft law was positive.



It also called on Qatar to include domestic staff in the Wage Protection System, a measure introduced in 2015 to ensure the country's vast migrant labor workforce receive their salaries on time.

...