Turkey detains 4 ISIS suspects, seizes 24 suicide attack belts

Turkey has detained four suspected members of ISIS in the southeastern city of Gaziantep accused of planning a major attack, the Dogan news agency said Thursday.



Police seized 150 kilograms (330 pounds) of explosives, detonation equipment and two Kalashnikovs, the report said, with Turkey on high alert after the New Year Istanbul nightclub attack claimed by ISIS.



Dogan said ISIS leaders in northern Syria had ordered members to carry out a "sensational" attack in Turkey.



Last weekend security forces detained over 750 people suspected of ISIS links in Turkey's biggest ever crackdown against the group.

