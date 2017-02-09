Egypt closes offices of key anti-torture organization

The Egyptian authorities Thursday closed the offices of a prominent human rights group that helps victims of violence and torture, the organisation and a police official said.



Authorities have tried on two separate occasions to shut down El Nadeem Centre amid accusations by human rights groups that the government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is stifling civil society groups.



Seif Elldawla was banned from travel to Tunisia on Nov. 23, along with several other rights activists and lawyers who are not allowed to leave the country.



Egyptian and foreign NGOs operating in the country are governed by a strict law which allows the government to supervise their activities and finances.

