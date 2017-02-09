New CIA chief in Ankara on first foreign visit

New CIA chief Mike Pompeo arrived in Ankara Thursday for talks with Turkish officials, on his first foreign visit since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.



His visit came two days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Trump for the first time in his White House term, agreeing to work together in the fight against ISIS in Syria.



Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Wednesday that discussions were under way with the U.S. over efforts to retake Raqqa from ISIS, with Trump giving a "positive" response to Turkish plans.



The NATO allies have seen relations strained over Washington's support for Syrian Kurdish militia, whom Washington views as the most effective fighting force against ISIS.

...