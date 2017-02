(FILES) This file photo taken on October 10, 2016 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) listening to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the 23rd World Energy Congress in Istanbul. It had seemed impossible to find insults more scathing.Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan of trading oil with Islamic State jihadists and making modern Turkey's founder Ataturk "roll in his grave".In a loud slanging match between two masters of political ma