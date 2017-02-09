Iran's Rouhani says military power 'purely defensive'

President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday Iran's military power was "purely defensive", after tensions with the United States over its missile program and a nuclear deal soared following Donald Trump's inauguration.



The comments from Rouhani, a moderate expected to run for re-election later this year, come after the war of words between Iran and the U.S. spiked following Tehran's announcement of a ballistic missile test and Trump's controversial travel ban.



The new U.S. president in his first weeks in office issued an executive order banning travel to the U.S. for nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran.

