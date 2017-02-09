Former Palestinian PM to be new UN envoy to Libya

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to appoint former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad as U.N. envoy to Libya, tasked with brokering talks on changes to a faltering political deal, diplomats said Thursday.



The appointment comes amid diplomatic negotiations over changes to a U.N.-brokered political deal that led to the formation of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj's unity government.



It was the first major appointment by Guterres of a special envoy to a conflict area since he became U.N. chief on Jan. 1 .

...