Tunisia hands Ben Ali new jail term for corruption

Tunisian ex-president Zine el Abidine Ben Ali and his wife, already convicted in absentia several times, have been issued new 10-year prison sentences for corruption, authorities said Thursday.



Ben Ali, who ruled Tunisia with an iron fist for 23 years, has been living in exile with his wife in Saudi Arabia since fleeing during the 2011 revolution.



The case also saw two other officials convicted, including a former minister for the environment who was jailed for five years and another ministry official was sentenced to three.

...