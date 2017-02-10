Remove Iraq from travel ban list, PM tells Trump

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi asked U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call to remove his country from a contentious travel ban list, a statement said Friday.



Iraq is one of seven Muslim-majority countries whose citizens are barred from entering the United States for 90 days under an executive order the newly sworn in U.S. president signed on Jan. 27 .



Abadi had argued when the decree was first issued that the measure, which Trump has billed as an effort to make America safe from "radical Islamic terrorists", was tantamount to punishing those fighting terrorism.

