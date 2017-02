Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (L) and Head of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu (R) pray as they attend the funeral ceremony of Mahmut Uslu, one of five Turkish soldiers killed on Ferbuary 7, in an attack by IS militants around the Syrian town al-Bab, in Ankara, on February 9, 2017. / AFP / ADEM ALTAN