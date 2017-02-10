Russia halted Syrian army, rebel clash in northern Syria: sources

Russia intervened to halt a clash between Syrian government forces and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in northern Syria, sources on both sides said Friday, the first confrontation between them as both sides fight ISIS in the area.



ISIS is under attack from separate campaigns in northern Syria by Russian-backed government forces and Turkey-backed rebels.



Russia and Turkey have backed opposing sides in the war but recently started cooperating over Syria, brokering a truce between government forces and rebels and working together to try to revive peace talks.



Two rebel officials accused the government forces of provoking the incident.



Both rebel officials said an armored vehicle had been captured from the government forces.



Russian air strikes accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers Thursday in northern Syria.

