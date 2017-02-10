Qatar slaps travel ban on rights lawyer: NGO

Authorities in Qatar have barred a prominent human rights lawyer and former justice minister from leaving the country, a rights group said on Friday.



One of Nuaimi's clients, poet Mohamed Rashid al-Ajami, was given a life sentence in 2011 for a poem he wrote criticizing the Gulf state's ruler, which authorities said incited violence against the state.



The Gulf Center for Human Rights urged Qatar to revoke the travel ban "immediately and without any conditions," and to guarantee rights defenders in Qatar the freedom to operate "without fear of reprisals".

...