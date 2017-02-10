UK shuts down probe into Iraq War abuse claims

The British government announced Friday that it is shutting down a 7-year-old inquiry into allegations of abuse by U.K. troops in Iraq.



Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said the Iraq Historic Allegations Team will close within months.



Britain's 2003-2009 military deployment in southern Iraq spawned multiple allegations of torture and abuse.



Nicholas Mercer, the army's chief legal adviser in Iraq after the 2003 invasion, said last year that the Ministry of Defense had paid 20 million pounds ($29 million) to settle 326 abuse cases.

...